Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,901.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

