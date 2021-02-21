Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

