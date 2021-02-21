Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.