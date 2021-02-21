Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,214,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

