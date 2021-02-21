Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Alteryx by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.33, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

