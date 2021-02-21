Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $210,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

