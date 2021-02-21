Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $174,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

