Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.