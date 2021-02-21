Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.