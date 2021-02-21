Ambrosus Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.