American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

AEL opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

