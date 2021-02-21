American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $592,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

AMH stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

