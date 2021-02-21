Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Hits $17,062.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $17,062.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.