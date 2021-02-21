AmonD (AMON) Hits Market Cap of $788,555.54

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $788,555.54 and $30,359.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

