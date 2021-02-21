Amoveo Market Capitalization Reaches $5.98 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1,978.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $87.86 or 0.00152565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

