Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 301,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $545.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

