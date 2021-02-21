Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post $69.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $208.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $210.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.58 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $376.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.68. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.