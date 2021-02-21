Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,166,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.92. 3,898,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,372,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

