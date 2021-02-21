Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Livent reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Livent stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

