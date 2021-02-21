Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coherent, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coherent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Coherent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,996,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

