Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (CHUY, COLM, CTT, CUZ, DECK, DPZ, DRI, FARO, FDX, FRO)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 21st:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.