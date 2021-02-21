Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (CHUY, COLM, CTT, CUZ, DECK, DPZ, DRI, FARO, FDX, FRO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 21st:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

