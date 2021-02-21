Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (CHUY, COLM, CTT, CUZ, DECK, DPZ, DRI, FARO, FDX, FRO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 21st:
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
