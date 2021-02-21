Analyzing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, indicating that its stock price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping -78.81% -5.63% -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Britannia Bulk and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 2 2 0 2.50

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping $220.73 million 1.29 -$10.53 million $0.06 52.00

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diana Shipping.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.