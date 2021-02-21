Analyzing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INmune Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -41.18% -39.34% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -25.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -2.08

INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for INmune Bio and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.64%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than INmune Bio.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

