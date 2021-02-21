Analyzing TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Firsthand Technology Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.79 million 26.30 -$64.53 million N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund -1,496.80% -0.97% -0.93%

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.