Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,170 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of AudioEye worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

