Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

