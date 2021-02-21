Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0578

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $121,974.56 and $32.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

