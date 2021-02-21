Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.23. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.