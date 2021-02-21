Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

