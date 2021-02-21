Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Korea Electric Power worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth $93,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

