Aperio Group LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

