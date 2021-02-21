Aperio Group LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,836.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

