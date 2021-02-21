Aperio Group LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

