Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

