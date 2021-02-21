Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,616 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $490.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $494.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,524 shares of company stock worth $18,118,505 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

