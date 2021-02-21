Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,387 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $375,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

