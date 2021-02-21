Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,000. Certara comprises 3.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 673,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,586. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.