API3 (API3) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00009142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $71.67 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.