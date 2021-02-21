APIX Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $948,743.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00060140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.05 or 0.00757754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019039 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00040008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.13 or 0.04598273 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars.

