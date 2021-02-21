apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Tops $10.34 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $17,293.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

