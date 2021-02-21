AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0959 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $967,654.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,484,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,484,450 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.