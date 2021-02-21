ARAW (ARAW) 1-Day Volume Tops $110.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 90.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ARAW has a market capitalization of $38,016.26 and approximately $110.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 89.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

