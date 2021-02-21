Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits One Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 301.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,934,154 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

