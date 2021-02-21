Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,934,154 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

