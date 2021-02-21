Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcosa by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $65.32 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

