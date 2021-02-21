Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 189,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

