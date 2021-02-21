Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Argo Group International worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.