Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Arion has a total market cap of $85,405.97 and approximately $173.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,583,506 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.