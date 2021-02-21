Arion Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Arion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $131,615.03 and approximately $627.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,584,595 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

