Arionum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $92,148.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,859.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.22 or 0.03379252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00396501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $717.80 or 0.01240592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00444556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00420425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00280997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002572 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

